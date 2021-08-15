Medical tents, food trucks from Red Cross arrive in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To help Cebu City’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, medical tent units and mobile food trucks from the Philippine Red Cross (Red Cross) were deployed on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Councilor Dave Tumulak on Sunday confirmed that the Red Cross delivered at least six air-conditioned medical tents and two mobile food trucks for Cebu City.

Some of the tents have been already placed outside the vicinities of Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), and Chong Hua Hospital – Fuente, said Tumulak.

“Tomorrow (Monday, August 16), we will have them installed at Miller Hospital, SWU (Southwestern University) Medical Center, and Cebu Doctors University – Hospital,” he added.

The food trucks, on the other hand, are expected to start handing out food to COVID-affected communities, especially those with granular lockdowns, within the week.

According to Tumulak, they have requested help from the country’s Red Cross chairperson and Senator Dick Gordon in solving Cebu City’s COVID-19 crisis.

The city continues to experience a continuous increase of COVID-19 cases.

As of August 14, active cases of the infection reached 3,951, based on the latest bulletin from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

As a result, hospitals here have been swamped with infected patients for weeks, and local officials are also scrambling to look for more burial spaces for mortalities related to COVID.

Cebu City’s Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) status has been extended until August 30.

/bmjo

