Cebuano designer gets ‘Tiediet’ pieces featured in James Reid’s music video

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Shayne Lopez, a budding designer from Barangay Canduman in Mandaue City is now beginning to make their mark in the fashion scene after some of their pieces made it to the “Hello” music video of sing-actor James Reid.

Lopez, 25, told CDN Digital that they have been in contact with designers in Manila for quite some time now which paved the way for some of their works to be included in the music video.

“I’ve already established connections in Manila when I used to be based there for the film. The stylist Gee Jocson actually contacted me before the shoot,” he explained.

Lopez started their Tiediet pieces in 2018. “Tiediet” is a play between tie-dye shirts and his love for food, naming his pieces after some of his favorite food.

“Most of the pieces shown were collaborations with different artists. Andre Chan (Cebu Artist) and Kelvin Morales (Manila Designer). Well the pieces shown first were “Bloody Steak” Denim Jacket paired with Tiediet x Andre Chan “Hand-painted” Denim Pants. Then the Tiediet x Kelvin Morales “Moth” T-shirt was used for the piano scene,” they shared.

Now, Lopez is just ecstatic seeing their pieces come to life in a music video by one of the most sought-after musicians in the country. / dcb