Heart Evangelista’s ‘Breakfast at Tifanny’s’ video makes waves

DALAGUETE, Cebu–Remember that iconic opening scene from the 60’s classic movie ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s?

Filipina fashion icon Heart Evangelista channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn as she recreated that scene at the Tiffany’s & Co. in New York City.

In a recent video she posted on Instagram, Evangelista dressed pretty much like Holly Golightly the character of Audrey Hepburn in the movie.

In the real movie, the scene begins with a taxi pulling up in front of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store and from it emerges elegantly dressed Holly Golightly, carrying a paper bag containing her breakfast.

After looking into the store’s window displays, she strolls to her apartment and has to fend off her date from the night before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

Evangelista stood on the same spot where Audrey was standing with the classic song “Moon River” playing in the background.

Evangelista also wore a necklace, gloves and sunglasses. Her hair was tied into a bun like that of Hepburn’s.

But she added a twist to her video. She was also eating her bread but instead of drinking coffee from a cup, she sipped it straight from a coffee jar.

Netizens felt nostalgic over the video, which has now reached 948,952 views on Instagram.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Heart inirampa ang swimsuit na nagkakahalaga ng P40K; nagpapatayo na ng beauty company

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy