LTFRB-7 backs mandatory use of air purifiers among PUV drivers, conductors in Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The top official of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has expressed his support on the mandatory wearing of personal air purifiers among drivers and conductors of public utility vehicles (PUVs) in Cebu Province.

While the policy is not covered by a memorandum circular issued by their agency, Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said his office is prepared to support Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s means in addressing the rise in COVID-19 cases here.

“Uyon ta, kay usa pod ni siya sa nakita nga measure ni governor nga makatabang sa iyang constituents,” said Montealto.

(I agree with this policy because this is one of the means that the Governor has identified in helping her constituents [fight the spread of the infection].)

But he clarified that they cannot take part in its implementation.

Montealto said he agrees with Garcia that the use of personal air purifiers will help reduce the risk of infection among PUV drivers and conductors because of the nature of their works.

Public transport was earlier identified as among the common mode of COVID-19 transmissions in Cebu.

This was Garcia’s reason for imposing strict regulation among PUVs including the need to require its drivers and conductors to use air purifiers.

But the Capitol announced on Monday that the implementation of this policy will have to postponed to August 25 to give operators enough time to secure air purifiers for their respective drivers and conductors.

