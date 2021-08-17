Kisses Delavin and Maureen Wroblewitz take on MUP’s latest challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Two of the frontrunners of this year’s Miss Universe Philippines take on the challenge “All about the face.”

In this challenge, MUP asked delegates to make a casting video with minimal makeup and answer the simple question, “What makes them happy.”

The two of the most talked about delegates, Maureen Wroblewitz and Kisses Delavin, shared their simple joys in the video.

“My cats make me happy and ice cream,” said the 23-year-old model representing Pangasinan.

Delavin, on the other hand, said music and people make her happy.

“What makes me happy is listening to music, what makes me happy is watching people I love smile and life in general, makes me happy,” answered the Masbate representative.

The “All about the face” is the last challenge for the Top 75 delegates before MUP announces the Top 50 delegates who will be proceeding to the next round of the competition.

“Voting for the Casting Video Challenge will start on August 16 and will officially close on August 20, 11:59 PM,” posted MUP on its Facebook page.

