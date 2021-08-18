Chan will not require Lapu drivers, conductors to wear air purifiers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will not require public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and conductors to wear personal air purifiers.

Earlier, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has required drivers and conductors to wear personal air purifiers as an added protection against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

For Chan, such a move will only cause an additional burden to drivers and conductors.

Chan, however, reminds the drivers and conductors to continue to comply with the health and safety protocols, such as the wearing of a face mask and a face shield, and to always observe social distancing.

“Dili ra, wala ra nato gi-require ang purifier. Ang ato lang kato lang gyud nga i-open lang gyud nila nga naay air nga makagawas. Mahimo wala na’y aircondition, i-open lang nila ang ilang mga windows,” Chan said.

He also reminds them to always follow the passenger capacity that was permitted by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

For closed/airconditioned buses that have no windows, operators may install HEPA filters to their bus units. /rcg

