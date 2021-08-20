Cebu City still awaits Archdiocese of Cebu approval on cemetery proposal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is still waiting for a response from the Archdiocese of Cebu over their request to build tombs in four major cemeteries in the city.

The city government had asked for 140 square meters each for the Calamba, Carreta, Cabantan Barrio Luz, and Talamban cemeteries on August 11, 2021, to address the lack of burial space in the city.

A week later, the Archdiocese of Cebu has yet to respond to the request of the city government, and Councilor Jerry Guardo, the city council’s chairperson for infrastructure, said the Archdiocese Council would meet on August 28, 2021.

The plan to build over 800 tombs across the four major cemeteries remains in limbo.

However, the city government is progressing in the construction of 80 tombs in the Cabantan Cemetery in Barangay Luz, since the city only assisted in the completion of the existing tombs.

“With the help of our private partners- duna motabang paghelp construct sa unfinished niche sa Cabantan Cemetery sa Barrio Luz. We’ll start construction by Monday while waiting for the Archdiocese to decide on the signing of MOA (memorandum of agreement),” said Guardo.

(With the help of our private partners, there are those who will help construct the unfinished niche or tomb at Cabantan Cemetery in Barrio Luz. We’ll start construction by Monday while waiting for the Archdiocese to decide on the signing of MOA (memorandum of agreement).)

These “structure” that will house the tombs will be completed in a few weeks and will be expected to hold 80 tombs, which the city government will expect to help ease the lack of burial space in the city.

Although Councilor David Tumulak said in previous statements that the burial situation in the city had improved, the city government would still need additional burial space.

The deaths in the city have remained high, and as of August 19, 2021, these are at 172.

The city government still hopes that the Archdiocese of Cebu will be willing to accept the offer.

/dbs

