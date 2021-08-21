Andi Eigenmann shares morning snuggle routine of Lilo and Koa

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A young mother’s simple wish for her children.

Andi Eigenmann shares photos of her children with Philmar Alipayo, Lilo, and Koa on her Instagram account Friday, August 20, 2021.

In her post, Eigenmann shows her children’s morning bonding.

“I love eavesdropping on their morning conversations. Everyday as soon as Lilo wakes up, she goes straight to Koa (who is usually already up as well), and all they do is snuggle and giggle,” said Eigenmann.

Completely clueless as to what the two are giggling about, Eigenmann is still thankful for this kind of bond her children have.

Not the mention their Eigenmann’s eldest, Ellie, who is undeniably a good example for her siblings, Lilo and Koa.

Eigenmann then continues her caption and wishes that this kind of bond between her children will continue until they are grown.

“So cute!!!😩 I hope this habit doesn’t go away until they are older. Well, except the eavesdropping from me hahaha,” she added.

Eigenmann’s mother, Jaclyn Jose who they fondly call “nanay” commented on the post and said, “Sarap naman mga baby❤️❤️❤️,” as she gushes over her two “apos.”

The simple joys of motherhood indeed.

/dbs