Cebuano friends, supporters thank Pacquiao for giving it his all vs Ugas

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — He may have lost his fight against Cuban Yordenis Ugas, but Cebuano friends and supporters still thanked boxing champ Manny Pacquiao for giving it his all during his fight in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, August 22.

“Mabuhi ka, Sen. Manny Pacquiao! Thank you for raising the country’s flag in the World Welterweight Championship. ,” Cebu City south district Representative Rodrigo Abellanosa said on social media.

Netizen Alfredo Rosada said Pacquiao continues to be a source of pride for the Filipinos for being “the only boxer in the whole world who is reigning the eight division world titles…”

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan said that Pacquiao did his best, but Ugas still managed to defend his world title.

And despite his defeat, the people’s champ still deserved to be congratulated for his effort.

“Salamat sa pagpakita og nindot nga duwa Senator Manny Pacquiao! Nagpabilin kaming proud kanimo!” Chan said.

(Thank you for giving a good fight Senator Manny Pacquiao! We remain proud of you!)

For netizen Mark Aba, Pacquiao lost because Ugas and his team found means to outplay him.

Still the Philippine senator gave an impressive performance despite their age difference, Aba said.

Pacquiao is 42-years-old while Ugas is only 35.

“Was impressed on how manny fought considering his age. but Ugas and his team figured out everything and outplayed MP. Ugas maximized his reach advantage without losing focus on his defense plus the counterpunches well-played ” Aba posted on social media.

Lapu-Lapu City lone district Rep. Paz Radaza said, “Still, the People’s Champ! Congratulations, Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao. “

“Thank you Manny for giving us your best ,” was former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s comment after the fight.

