Binibining Cebu winners taking over MUP 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Binibing Cebu 2018 Steffi Aberasturi and Binibing Cebu 2020 Bea Gomez have made it to the top 50 of Miss Universe Philippines.

These Cebuana powerhouses have already made their marks early on in the competition, Aberasturi placing first on the Runway challenge, third for the Casting Call videos, and fourth for the headshot challenge and video introduction challenge.

While Gomez made it as the top 15 of the casting call video challenge.

Both the ladies took to their social media accounts in thanking their supporters, fans, and team for helping them achieve their spot in the top 50 of the competition.

“Glamour is something more than what you put on your body. It has to do with the way you carry yourself and the impact you have on others.” — Tom Ford

Cebu Province, we made it to Top 50! I will never get tired of thanking everyone for the never-ending love and support!,” said Aberasturi on her post, Sunday, morning, August 22.

Gomez on the other hand had a lengthy caption to express her gratitude.

“We made it to Top 50!

Thank you so much to everyone for casting your votes daily on the challenges, for watching and supporting me in all of my interviews, and for believing in me as we silently strive to perform and deliver our best in representing Cebu City. Again, I would not be here without your help. To all my BEAbies who work so hard to help me with all the social media exposure that I need, my family in the Philippine Navy for showing your support especially in campaigning to vote for my challenges despite your hectic schedule,” an excerpt of her caption.

In the MUP Facebook post, the top 50 will be facing another set of challenges that will determine their fate on the next level of the competition.

“For the next part of the competition, we’ll put their wits and spontaneity to the test! And this time, the verdict will be coming from a panel of experts. Watch out for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Interview Challenge. Coming real soon,” said MUP.

All the best, ladies!

/dbs