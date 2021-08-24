More buses available to transport vaccinees to and from NOAH Complex

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More residents of Cebu City can be ferried to and from the mega vaccination site NOAH Complex at the the South Road Properties (SRP) after two buses were lent by the city government to transport those who wish to be vaccinated.

Lawyer Jocelyn Pesquera, the manager of the NOAH Complex, said that the Cebu City Council made available these two buses dedicated to transporting residents from the barangays (villages) to the site and back.

“As instructed by Vice Mayor Michael Rama, we can utilize it to ferry people from the barangays,” she said.

The two buses would supplement the carpool buses provided by the Department of General Services (DGS) to transport vaccinees from the barangays.

Pesquera said the two buses will soon become mobile vaccination sites as well as these have freezer storage for vaccines.

“Soon these could be used for vaccination in mountain barangays so [we can] bring the vaccination closer to the people,” Pesquera said.

For now, the buses will be utilized mainly to transport individuals to and from NOAH Complex. Barangays can request for these buses during scheduled vaccinations.

Barangays are encouraged to request for the buses when multiple residents are scheduled for vaccination at the complex.

The mega vaccination site usually caters to southern barangays in the city.

Drive-thru

Meanwhile, the drive-thru vaccinations at the NOAH Complex has so far catered to ten individuals already.

The drive-through vaccination is offered to those who have disabilities or are in a vulnerable state.

Pesquera said those who wish to avail the drive-thru vaccination can make a reservation at the City Health Department or Vaccination Operations Center.

/bmjo

