Para-weightlifter, coach to miss World Paralympic Games due to COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Filipino para-weightlifter Achele Guion and her coach Antonio Taguibao will miss the rare chance to compete in the World Paralympic games after they were tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) announced this news in a press release on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

“Jinky is deeply frustrated that she will not be able to compete in her powerlifting event for her country after training for so long, and especially getting much inspiration from Hidilyn Diaz, a powerlifter like herself and the first Filipino to win an Olympic medal,” said PPC president Michael Barredo in a press statement from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Other members of the delegation who tested positive for COVID-19 are Chef de Mission Francis Diaz and para-athletics coach Joel Deriada.

Barredo took over as chef de mission in the absence of Diaz to implement tasks involving planning, logistics, and communications, among others, for the team’s orderly navigation in the Paralympics.

“Despite this most unfortunate development, all our para-athletes remain in high spirits and committed to giving their best possible performances to bring honor and glory for our country. Tuloy ang laban. Mabuhay ang atletang Pilipino,” said Barredo, who will likewise function as the head of the delegation of Team Philippines.

Guion was one of the best bets of the Philippines to win a medal in the World Paralympic Games.

She vied in the 2012 London Paralympics and placed sixth in the 45-kilogram event.

She also bagged a silver medal in the 45kg event in the 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea. She duplicated her silver medal performance in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy