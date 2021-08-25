Gullas: Walk-ins are welcome at Talisay City’s vaccination sites

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Walk-ins will now be allowed at the different vaccination sites in Talisay City.

But, those who were already given their vaccination schedules will still be prioritized, says Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas.

“Before we proceed vaccinating walk-ins at 11 a.m., we will cater [to] those who initially are scheduled [for the day],” he announced on his social media page.

Gullas made his decision after a meeting with officials of the City Health Office and the city’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) on Tuesday, August 24.

Walk-ins will be accommodated at the city’s vaccination sites from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“Mangayo lang gyud ko pasensya sa atong mga constituents nga karun pa mi nakadecide nga i-allow ang walk-ins. One issue that I discussed with our City Health and EOC officials is the possibility that an unmanaged mass gathering could occur if we allow walk-ins. But hopefully we can manage if we start at 11am,” he said.

To prevent overcrowding, Gullas said they will be making announcements the day before if a particular vaccination site would be able to accommodate walk-ins on a particular date because of the volume of vaccinees who are scheduled for their second dose.

He is asking walk-ins to bring a valid Identification card “that will indicate that you are from Talisay or barangay certification if you have no ID.”

“We will also vaccinate non Talisay residents basta nag trabaho ka sa Talisay. Just show your ID na nag trabaho ka in our establishments in our city,” he said.

“If you have co-morbidities, please provide medical certification from your doctor stating that you have this particular ailment,” Gullas added.

Senior citizens and other individuals who are on wheelchair are advised to proceed to vaccination sites located at the Lagtang Gym and Starmall.

“This is now a good chance for our citizens to avail of our vaccination. I suggest taking this chance as it will be the best thing that you can do to protect yourself from Covid-19. Dili lang unta ta magduha-duha. Vaccines are safe,” the mayor said.

