How to stay away from work and spend, enjoy the weekend

The best thing about having a long weekend is the opportunity to disconnect from work.

With the majority of workers shifting to a remote setup due to the pandemic, the lines between work and home have become blurred to the point of being invasive and these have led many to feel burned out.

While the siren calls of the office can be hard to ignore, everyone should keep in mind that it is also important to take a break and to just enjoy the holiday to have a healthy work-life balance.

So, for the long weekend, take the time to pause, rest, and reset. Here are some tips on how you can stop thinking about work during a long holiday.

Unplug your devices

Most of us are now using our mobile phones not just for personal leisure but also as a part and parcel of our daily job. So for the weekend, if possible, unplug and stay away from your devices to eliminate the temptation of checking them. Instead, make use of your time to rediscover hobbies or do things that you love.

Sign out from any work-related accounts

More often than not, checking in on our work accounts can be tempting but again, you should enjoy the day off. It’s best to sign out of your email or any other accounts on both your computer and mobile device.

Turn off notifications

In the event that you’re constantly being buzzed by your co-worker even on a weekend, turn off your notification. They can chat with you all they want while you keep your weekend to yourself. Just let them know that if it’s urgent, they can contact you via call or text.

Stay away from your work laptop

If you can’t unplug your devices, just take away and hide the physical object that bounds you to work–like your laptop. Commit to the idea that you’re not ready to check-in and start giving yourself the work break that you deserve.

Engage in activities where phones are discouraged

You can go biking, reading, or binge-watching your favorite series. Any activity that will just make you steer clear of handling a phone is ideal. You will be surprised with the peace that you’ll be enjoying when you’re not connected to the internet.

/dbs