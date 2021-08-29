Filipina para athlete loses chance to compete in paralympic games due to COVID

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another Filipina para athlete that is scheduled to compete in the World Paralympic Games, Jeanette Aceveda tested positive for the COVID-19 making her the fourth member of the Philippine contingent to get infected of the deadly virus.

Aceveda, the blind discus thrower who is scheduled to compete on Tuesday, August 31 for the women’s discus throw event under the F11 classification at the Japan National Stadium, was tested positive for the virus as well as her coach Bernard Buen.

The other two members of the Philippine contingent that got infected were para-weightlifter Achele Guion and her coach Antonio Taguibao last August 23.

Filipina para athlete Aceveda and Buen are now being quarantined. She officially misses her event on Tuesday.

“We are sad to share the news that our para athletic discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda and her coach, Bernard Ebuen, tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing the mandatory saliva antigen test followed by a confirmatory RT-PCR test at the Tokyo Paralympic Athletic Village,” Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo said in a press release.

“Both (Aceveda and Buen) will be brought to an outside quarantine facility in compliance with the Paralympic playbook,” Barredo said.

“Jeanette is greatly disappointed that she will have to withdraw from her event scheduled for Aug. 31. Although she would not be able to fulfill her dream to compete in the Paralympics and represent the Philippines, she still hopes that there will be more chances to make this come true in the future,” he said.

“Notwithstanding this setback, our para athletes are more determined than ever for a chance to achieve Paralympic success and glory for our country. Tuloy ang laban! Mabuhay ang atletang Pilipino!” the PPC chief said.

Aceveda suffered a degenerative disease at the age of three that has left her technically blind in both eyes.

The 50-year-old Marikina City native won three gold medals in the 2013 ASEAN Para Games in Myanmar.

Before she tested positive of the COVID-19, Aceveda, who is a mother of three and a massage therapy clinic owner, vowed to do her best to win a medal.

