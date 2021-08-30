2 Cebuana beauty queens among MUP 2021 challenge winners

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Two Cebuana beauties are making a buzz during the early stages of this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City and Steffi Aberasturi, Cebu province’s pageant delegate, were declared winners in the introduction and runway challenges that were held earlier.

The list of challenge winners was posted on the MUP Facebook page on Sunday, August 29.

“We already know the verdict from the fan votes, and with the completion of our last virtual challenge, it’s time to let the Universe know of our panelists’ decisions from the previous challenges!” MUP posted on its social media page.

The result for the “Top 3 Most Voted Delegate” is also set for release on Tuesday, August 31, after which the pageant’s final 30 delegates will also be announced.

Ladies who will make it to the Top 30 will again be faced with a new set of challenges and will be under the scrutiny of a new set of judges.

But rest assured, Cebu’s bets will continue to give it all in their Miss Universe Philippines 2021 journey.

Good job, Bea and Steffi!

/ dcb