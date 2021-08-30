Kim Domingo tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kim Domingo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Domingo shared the news on her Instagram account, saying she did not expect to contract the disease. The actress said she tested positive for the coronavirus on August 27.

“First of all, hindi ko inexpect na tatamaan pa ako. Pinagtatawanan na nga ako sa sobrang pag disinfect at pagi-ingat na ginagawa ko. Kumpleto din ako ng vitamins at fully vaccinated,” she said.

Domingo said they were set to quarantine on August 29 for the lock-in taping for the upcoming series “Love, Die, Repeat.”

But because of the disease, Domingo said she is now on home quarantine and will no longer join the program.

“Grabe ang iyak ko nung nalaman ko na hindi na ako makakasama sa show. Napaka-wrong timing. Pero inisip ko nalang, may dahilan kung bakit nangyari ito,” she said.

Domingo then reminded her followers that anyone can contract the disease and that extra precaution has to be observed at all times.

She also encouraged her followers to get vaccinated.

“Kahit anong ingat mo, pwedeng-pwede ka tamaan ng COVID. Hindi natin sya nakikita. Kaya kung meron kayo pagkakataon na magpa-bakuna, magpa-bakuna kayo. Isa din ako sa mga takot na takot magpabakuna dati,” Domingo said.

According to her, she was also wary at first about getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, after the benefits of inoculation were explained to her, she eventually decided to receive the vaccine.

“Buti nalang at fully vaccinated na ako at ang pamilya ko. Wala na akong lagnat, pero wala pa din pang amoy at panlasa,” Domingo said.

“Pero still malakas pa din ako kumain. Mas okay na pakiramdam ko,” she added.

