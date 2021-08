Dating DJ at model nakalaya na makalipas ang 5 taon sa kulungan

“5 Years ago it said in my diary, start VLOG videos! However, due to my sudden incarceration, I wasn’t able to fulfill my dream.

“Here I am starting again, as I step out of jail and fulfill what I wrote back in Aug 2016. I was gone for a while but then it made it all more interesting.

“I went through a painful situation that changed my life. Here’s what happened, me stepping out of jail and how I begin again… Do watch and share this journey with me!”

Ito ang isinulat ng dating DJ ng Monster RX93.1 na isa ring aktres, negosyante at modelo na si Karen Bordador sa kanyang YouTube channel nitong Biyernes.

“Not guilty,” ang hatol kay Karen. Nakulong siya ng limang taon sa Pasig City jail dahil pinagbintangang drug dealer kasama ang ex-boyfriend na si Emilio Lim noong Agosto, 2016 nang maabutan siyang nasa condo unit ng huli.

“In the morning I have a 2:00 – 6:00 a.m. radio show and in the afternoon, I have an event where I was an influencer for and I had a bunch of food so I thought and maybe I visit my ex (boyfriend) din for surprise, so I did that and 30 seconds later upon arrival, just 30 seconds! My life completely changed,” ang paglilinaw ni Karen sa kanyang vlog.

Bagama’t negatibo sa isinagawang drug test sa kanya ay hindi pa rin siya pinakawalan ng otoridad, “Imagine 30 seconds, I would lose like years of my life, my career, my everything really. Basically, I was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“If I wouldn’t have gone else where that day or I was a little later few seconds later that would not happen to me at all,” pag-alala ni Karen sabay pakita ng mga larawang kasama ang buong pamilya.

“Five birthdays inside, 5 New years, Christmases without my family, it was a very different experience from the life I normally a custom to. I’m pretty sure. Who can never say I’ve been to jail, me!

“Although the incident did not happen at all, I accepted that everything that happens to a person must happen. That even if it’s one percent, it can happen to you.

“It happened to me, so if I’m gonna be somewhere, I’m gonna make sure to make a difference where I am at, and I’m also gonna try to do something very meaningful and purposeful so I made each day out.”

Ipinakita rin ni Karen ang larawang kasama niya ang isang lady guard at hawak niya ang release jail form habang papalabas ng kulungan.

“On the 15th of June this year 2021, I was aquitted!” masayang sabi ng dalaga.

“Yes, I was finally acquitted, I’ve been waiting for that day for the longest time like every single day, I would pray, pray, pray, pray. When the verdict was announced, I super cried, sobrang cried, grabe 5 years! Like to lose your life for 5 years,” dito na tuluyang tumulo ang luha ni Karen.

Dagdag pa niya, “I wouldn’t say that I really lost it because I made so much progress inside, I made, I learned so many skills, read 300-plus books or probably more, created a library inside the jail.

“So I felt so so blessed like, sabi ko, this year, 2021, will be my year. So, I walked outside sobrang happy,” aniya pa.

Pinakunan niya ng video ang paglalakad niya palabas ng Pasig City Jail kasama ang lady guard habang hawak-hawak ang release jail form, “Me, walking outside it probably would show how excited I am!”

At sa paglaya ni Karen ay wala siyang pinagsabihan maliban sa mama at ang driver niya habang kinukunan niya ang sarili, “Yehey, going home.”

“I didn’t let anyone pick me up, I didn’t tell my friends. I just surprise them. But my mom knew, of course because she was super involved in my case like taking care of everything. I’m super grateful to my mom, she’s the best person ever.”

At kausap ni Karen ang driver, “Feeling ko hindi ito totoo! Nasanay na ako sa loob, ‘yung akala mo doon ka lang tapos biglang nangyari, na-acquit. Alam mo ‘yung kakaiba talaga.”

Hirit ng driver, “Nasa bahay ka na (habang papalapit na sa bababaan) parang magic lang ‘no? Ang tagal ng panahon.”

Sagot ni Karen, “Imagine ‘no? Kinaya ko ‘yun? Inisip ko may purpose si Lord. Hindi naman niya gagawin ‘yun para sa wala lang.”

Pagkukuwento pa nito sa kanyang vlog, “wmWhen I got home, I hug Jean, mayora sa bahay. (Niyakap din ang ina). When I entered the house, wow, everything look so big (kumpara sa kulungan niya). Like the house so huge to me.”

Nabanggit pa na lahat ng bagay na nakita niya sa loob ng bahay nila ay nakakapanibago sa kanya pati ang mga lagayan ng pagkain nila sa cabinet ay punumpuno.

Pinaghandaan ng maraming pagkain si Karen at ipinakitang kumakain siya sabay sabi ng mama niya, “Nakakatakot makasama o makatabi ang bagong…”

Itinuloy ni Karen, “Laya? Ha-hahaha!” At nagkatawanan na ang lahat.

Ipinakita rin ni Karen ang kanyang kuwarto na ilang taon niyang hindi natulugan, “My room is so pretty. I can believe I missed out on this. I’m going to live with my mom happily ever after.”