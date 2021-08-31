Featured Stories Life!

Jose Mari Chan memes to welcome the start of the ‘Ber’ months trend online

‘MAY SUMISILIP…’ LOOK: Just in time for the nearing arrival of ‘Ber’ months, Laguna-based artist Mary Mae Dacanay made a leaf art version of the popular meme featuring Jose Mari Chan. | Photo courtesy of MM Dacanay

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With only a few hours left before we officially welcome the “Ber” months, memes and photos of the “Father of Christmas” music, Jose Mari Chan, is now trending on Twitter.

Chan is known for his Christmas songs like Christmas in our Hearts and A Perfect Christmas.

And some netizens could not help but feel excited that they’ve started to share photos and memes of the notable singer online.

The Philippines is known to celebrate the longest Christmas season, starting from September to December of each year.

Let’s take a look at some these memes.

What’s your favorite Christmas song by Jose Mari Chan? / dcb

Read More
Beauty Pageant World Featured Stories Life! Pageant World

Kisses Delavin’s weight loss journey for MUP 2021

By:
Beauty Pageant World Featured Stories Life! Pageant World

Beatrice Gomez shares early successes on MUP with supporters

By:
Featured Stories Life!

A salute to our ‘invisible’ modern day heroes!

By:
TAGS: Ber months, Jose Mari Chan, memes, trend online
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.