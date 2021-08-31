Jose Mari Chan memes to welcome the start of the ‘Ber’ months trend online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With only a few hours left before we officially welcome the “Ber” months, memes and photos of the “Father of Christmas” music, Jose Mari Chan, is now trending on Twitter.

Chan is known for his Christmas songs like Christmas in our Hearts and A Perfect Christmas.

And some netizens could not help but feel excited that they’ve started to share photos and memes of the notable singer online.

The Philippines is known to celebrate the longest Christmas season, starting from September to December of each year.

Let’s take a look at some these memes.

LAST STRETCH NA LANG NI TITO JOSE MARI CHAN hahaha xd good morning!!!! lets have a productive day ✨ wishing more clients to us 😉🤘 pic.twitter.com/yQT4xcQFd4 — dibs | 🚨 OPEN 🚨 (@DONTBESHYPH) August 31, 2021

omg malapit na comeback ni jose mari chan sunbaenim🤩😘🥰😇😝😊 Whenever i see boys and girls, and the boys and girls see me. I remember the child, and the child remembers me~🎶 pic.twitter.com/OmTxyTVIwy — LEIthoughts (@wheelyenaaa) August 31, 2021

Poster teaser no. 1 Jose Mari Chan comeback. 😂 pic.twitter.com/y5EgMIJQFh — ʟᴇx💤 | IA (@monsterlex19) August 28, 2021

jose mari chan era is coming <33 pic.twitter.com/zeYXrDhpjW — alex. (@basco_pauline) August 31, 2021

I just heard Jose Mari Chan! Our neighbors are 3 days early 😂🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/V7DUrfcCA7 — G (@geesnarky) August 29, 2021

What’s your favorite Christmas song by Jose Mari Chan? / dcb