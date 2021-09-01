Ecobricks PH starts materials recovery facility in Cebu City upland school

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Environmental group Ecobricks Philippines is building a materials recovery facility for a public school in the Cebu City upland community.

The facility, which will be built using ecobricks and reusable materials, is situated at the Binaliw Elementary School in Barangay Binaliw.

Ecobricks are plastic bottles stuffed with non-biodegradable waste to create a reusable building block for green spaces.

“The purpose of this movement is to prevent plastics from harming the planet’s biosphere and as a solution reduce and divert wastes from landfills,” said Dann Diez, executive director and founder of Sustainable Energy and Enterprise Development for Communities ( SEED4COM ).

In a Facebook post, Diez has called on fellow Cebuanos for donations of 1.5-liter or 1-liter plastic bottles.

“1.5L or 1L ecobricks needed to pilot a materials recovery facility in a public school in Cebu City upland community,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

Donated ecobricks can be dropped off at The Master’s Farm at Talisay City, Cebu and St. Francis Memorial Homes along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

The project is in coordination with Pinoy Basurero Corporation and SEED4COM.

SEED4COM has been doing regular clean up drives since 2015 and found that despite doing so, pollution is still a problem.

To make sure that single use and cleaned up plastics are made into ecobricks, SEED4COM hosted the first global Ecobricks Alliance trainers in Manila and Bohol.

