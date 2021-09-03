400K face masks, 400K face shields for Cebu City barangays – dad

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City barangays are set to get 400,000 face masks and 400,000 face shields for their residents from the city government.

Councilor Raymond Garcia said that the 400,000 washable face masks and 400,000 face shields would be distributed to the barangays according to population.

“Ang moimplement ani kay ang Office of the Mayor and the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) nga maoy manghatag sa tagsa-tagsa nga barangays,” said Garcia.

The barangays are urged to provide the face masks and face shields to marginalized households that may not be able to afford them.

This aid came after the city government has already began distributing the P143 million financial subsidy to the barangays as well, much to the gratitude of the Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB).

Councilor Franklyn Ong, LNB president, said the barangays appreciate the much needed help from the city government especially since the pandemic has taken a toll on them for the past year.

The barangays can now avail of their financial subsidy by providing the requirements to the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) including a supplemental budget detailing their planned expense using the financial subsidy as a source of funds, and the appointment of point persons to monitor the expenses.

Ong said he was grateful to acting Mayor Michael Rama for delivering on the promise to the barangays amid a time when the barangays had exhausted its funds in response to the COVID-19.

The barangays are expected to use the financial subsidy for food aid and other COVID-19 response.

