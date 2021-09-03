DepEd Mandaue ready for Sept. 13 opening of classes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Mandaue City (DepEd Mandaue) is now ready for the opening of classes on September 13, 2021.

Dr. Nimfa Bongo, DepEd Mandaue superintendent, said they were now ready, teachers had already printed modules good for one month.

Bongo said that they would start printing modules for weeks 5 to 8.

“Ready na mi we hope nga ready na pod ang mga bata,” said Bongo.

(We are ready and we hope the kids are also ready.)

Unlike last school year, Bongo said they were now reproducing lesser modules because of free tablets given by the city government to over 20,000 students where they would just download their lessons.

They will be distributing the modules on September 9 and 10.

Even with only over a week before the opening of classes Bongo said there were only about 38,000 students enrolled almost half of the 69,000 students they had last school year.

Despite this, Bongo believed that they would still reach last school year’s number of students as the enrollment would end on September yet and they would also accept late enrollees.

She said some of their teachers were conducting studies on what were the issues of the student so that it would be given interventions.

Bongo said that they would also conduct diagnostic tests to know what would be the learning competencies the students did not learn on his previous year level.

“Example pag grade 1 niya unsay mga competencies sa grade 1 nga wala kaayo niya ma learn so karun nga grade 2 siya. I enhance to sa teacher mao nay amo’ng gitutukan ron,” said Bongo.

(For example, for grade 1 what are the competencies for grade 1 that are not learned well that the student is already in grade 2. The teacher will enhance that so the teacher will focus on that.)

