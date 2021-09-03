NOAH to launch drive-through vaccination tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The New Oasis for Adaptation and a Home (NOAH) at the South Road Properties will be launching the drive-through vaccination tomorrow, September 4, 2021.

Lawyer Jocelyn Pesquera, NOAH manager, told CDN Digital that they would be launching the program for people with comorbidities and seniors citizens.

“Ang tumong gyod sa atong drive-through vaccination nga mahatagan og chance mga seniors and people with comorbidities og chance nga mabakunahan while naa ra sila sa sulod sa ilang mga sakyanan,” she said in a phone interview.

(The purpose of our drive-through vaccination is to give our seniors and people with comorbidities a chance to be vaccinated while they are inside their vehicles.)

Pesquera said that the drive-through vaccination would already be conducted regularly every Saturday, and those who would want to avail of it might get a reservation through the City Health Department (CHD).

The NOAH manager also encouraged transportation groups such as taxi operators and Grab drivers to avail of the drive-through vaccination.

Operators are encouraged to register their drivers at the pabakuna.com.ph (https://vims.cebucity.gov.ph/) then get a reservation as a group at the CHD.

This way, the drivers can be catered to in bulk and they can be scheduled on the same day.

“As much as possible, we will cater to city residents, but if their operations nakabase sa (is based in ) Cebu City, we can make also cater to them,” said Pesquera.

Mostly, the drive-through vaccination is targeted for people with pre existing conditions, such that it may be dangerous for them to be exposed to many people in the sites.

Pesquera said she hoped that the drive-through vaccination could help those who would need the vaccine but had difficulties in mobility.

