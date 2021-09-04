Mark your calendars for these MUP events

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Better mark your calendars so you won’t miss these very important dates for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.

September 25 is the date we have all been waiting for. It is on this day that a new Miss Universe Philippines will reign supreme.

The other important dates that we should all be looking forward to are as follows:

Sept. 21 – Preliminary Q & A

Sept. 23 – Preliminary Swimsuit & Evening Gown Competition

Two of Cebu’s beauty queens, Beatrice Luigi Gomez and Steffi Aberasturi, made it to the Final 30.

Do not forget to show your support for your favored candidates for this year’s MUP by following all their social media accounts to know the latest updates.

Can’t wait for the most beautiful night in the Philippines.

