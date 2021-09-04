Gilas faces South Korea twice to start World Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines—Gilas Pilipinas rekindles its rivalry with South Korea to open its campaign in the first window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The Filipinos play the South Koreans on the road on November 25 before hosting them on November 28.

The two teams are in Group A with New Zealand and India.

Gilas swept South Korea in their pair of meetings in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark last June.

In the second window, Gilas faces India on February 25, 2022 before taking on New Zealand three days later.

The Nationals wrap up the first round with another game against India on June 30, 2022 and New Zealand on July 3, 2022.

The top three teams in each group will advance to the next round

But as host, the Philippines is already qualified for the 2023 World Cup.

Despite the assurance, national team coach Tab Baldwin said Gilas will play as if nothing’s guaranteed.

