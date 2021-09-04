Pacquiao on his election plans: ’Pag tumakbo ako, maraming masasagasaan’

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Manny Pacquiao on Saturday said he has yet to decide on his plans for the 2022 elections.

However, once he makes that decision, Pacquiao said: “Pag tumakbo naman ako marami akong masasagasaan,” Pacquiao said over DWIZ. “Pasensyahan na kaming lahat.”

(Once I run [for office], many people will get hit.)

“Basta doon ako sa tama, kung sakaling makapagdesisyon ako,” he added.

(I will choose what is right if I will have to make that decision.)

Pacquiao’s name was floated as one of those gunning for the presidency in the 2022 polls.

Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel earlier said Pacquiao will be nominated “for sure” as the standard-bearer of the PDP-Laban wing headed by the professional boxer-turned politician, in their own national assembly this September.

The senator said he will reach a decision before October 1, the start of the period for the filing of certificates of candidacy.

Pacquiao added that he has three choices: To run for president, to run for Senate reelection, or quit politics.

