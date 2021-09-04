Pacquiao on his election plans: ’Pag tumakbo ako, maraming masasagasaan’

By: John Eric Mendoza - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | September 04,2021 - 06:42 PM

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines speaks during a press conference after his defeat to Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 21, 2021. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Manny Pacquiao on Saturday said he has yet to decide on his plans for the 2022 elections.

However, once he makes that decision, Pacquiao said: “Pag tumakbo naman ako marami akong masasagasaan,” Pacquiao said over DWIZ. “Pasensyahan na kaming lahat.”

(Once I run [for office], many people will get hit.)

“Basta doon ako sa tama, kung sakaling makapagdesisyon ako,” he added.

(I will choose what is right if I will have to make that decision.)

Pacquiao’s name was floated as one of those gunning for the presidency in the 2022 polls.

Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel earlier said Pacquiao will be nominated “for sure” as the standard-bearer of the PDP-Laban wing headed by the professional boxer-turned politician, in their own national assembly this September.

The senator said he will reach a decision before October 1, the start of the period for the filing of certificates of candidacy.

Pacquiao added that he has three choices: To run for president, to run for Senate reelection, or quit politics.

RELATED STORIES

Pacquiao ‘ready’ to run independent if Comelec, SC favor Cusi wing PDP-Laban

/MUF

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 2022 elections, Pacquiao, PDP Laban, Pimentel

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.