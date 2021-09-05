KathNiel celebrates 10th anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Kathryn Bernardo the other half of the fandom, KathNiel heads over on Instagram to greet their fans on their 10th anniversary.

“Kath•Niel

/noun/

/people/

• 10 years of existence

• Stands up for each other

• Protects each other at all costs

• The best cheerleaders

• Capable of giving so much love

• Inspires one another to be better people

• United

• A fandom that has eventually turned into a family

• A fandom that I’m proud to be part of,” reads Bernardo’s caption.

In her Instagram post, she posted a beach photo of her and her beau and love team for ten years, Daniel Padilla.

With the sweet post of Bernardo, their friends from showbiz were also very quick to send their love to the couple.

Happy anniversary to one of the strongest fandoms in Philippine showbiz.

