Labangon police chief reports drop in ‘Oplan Puyo’ violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — From making an average of 30 arrests per night in July, the chief of the Labangon Police Station reported a 50 percent drop in the number of quarantine violators in August and during the first four days of September.

Police Major Janelito Marquez said this is an indication that residents of Barangays Labangon, Punta Princesa, Quiot, Pardo, Tisa, Buhisan and To-ong that are located within their jurisdiction are already staying at home and conscious of the need to observe health protocols.

This positive development, he said, is also a result of the cooperation of the barangay officials and residents with the police.

Marquez is hopeful that quarantine violators will continue to drop in the campaign days and until such time that the city is able to win in its fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Labangon police, for its part, Marquez said, will also continue to strictly enforce health and safety protocols.

“Kay og luagan nato basin unyag musaka nasad. Mugara ang mga tawo nga mugawas gihapon… Strict implementation gihapon, 24/7,” he said.

(If we relax, this could lead to another surge in the number of cases. People will be complacent and go out of their homes. We will continue with the strict implementation 24/7.)

Quarantine Violators

Marquez said that in the last two months, most of the individuals whom they rounded up were curfew violators and those who refused to wear face masks.

September 2 data from the COVID-19 tracker of the Department of Health in Central Visayas show that Barangays Labangon, Punta Princesa, Quiot Pardo, Tisa, Buhisan, and To-ong Pardo logged a total of 614 active cases.

Marquez said that most, if not all, of the establishments within their jurisdiction, complied with quarantine restrictions and were already closed ahead of the 10 p.m. curfew.

Barangay officials, he said, have also been helping them monitor the operation of Internet Cafes.

