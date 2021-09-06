Lady driver killed in Mandaue City road mishap

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines– A female motorcycle rider was killed in an accident Sunday night, September 5, 2021, along the national highway in Mandaue City.

The accident happened as both Merlita Lacdaying and dump truck driver Michael Narisma, 32, where about to climb the northbound lane of the Maguikay flyover.

Police investigation showed that Lacdaying was ran over by the dump truck which caused her immediate death.

Investigation made by the traffic division of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) showed that Lacdaying, a resident of Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City, tried to overtake the dump truck which caused her to go out of balance.

She fell on the road and was ran over by the dump truck that Narisma, a native of Sitio Mabil in Barangay Bilwang, Isabel town in Leyte province , drove.

Lacdaying was already dead when brought to the Mandaue City Hospital.

In an interview, Narisma said, he did not notice Lacdaying’s motorcycle. He said that he was driving at a very slow speed since there were other vehicles ahead of his dump truck as it was about to climb the Maguikay flyover.

He was transporting sand to Barangay Basak in Mandaue City.

Narisma said all that noticed was a loud sound coming from the right side of his vehicle, the reason why he stepped on the breaks.

“Matud sa witness, katong nagsunod nga motor katong na interview sa police, katong (motorista) nisulod gyud siya bisan alanganin. Disgrasya lang gyud, wala gyud tuyoa,” said Narisma.

(According to a witness, another motorcycle rider who was travelling next to the dump truck, the lady rider tried to maneuver her way to get ahead of me. It was an accident and I did not plan it to happen.)

Narisma was detained at the MCPO detention facility after the accident. But police do not discount the possibility that he will soon be released from detention after a settlement with Lacdaying’s family. / dcb

