5 New York Times Bestseller Fiction Books of 2021

With COVID-19 still around and the restrictions that keep on getting lifted and implemented, a lot of people have been going back to their old hobbies or discovering new hobbies, and that includes reading.

In this era of having so much content found online, reading seems to be the escape of some people from social media and the online community in general.

Reading books takes you on a journey like no other as long as you read the best ones.

Here are five of the New York Times Bestseller Fiction Books of 2021.

The Return by Nicholas Sparks

Nicholas Sparks comes back with another romance book that will give us butterflies in our bellies.

The Return is a story about Trevor Benson, an army surgeon who got injured during his service in Afghanistan and gets sent home to his hometown in North Carolina.

When he arrives in his hometown, he meets deputy sheriff Natalie Masterson and immediately felt a connection with her. Another character comes into his life, the 17 year-old Callie, who will unravel the mysterious death around his grandfather.

The Sentinel by Lee Child and Andrew Child

The Sentinel is the 25th book along the Jack Reacher Series that was published on October 27, 2020.

This is also the first book that is co-written by Lee Child and Andrew Child.

The plot on this 25th installment in the series is about an information technology specialist in central Tennessee who is about to be kidnapped when Jack Reacher happens to find an opportunity to help. Turns out this is more than a kidnapping case and involves an underground group that is going after the specialist for something that the specialist has that they need.

Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline

Ready Player Two is the sequel to the 2011 debut novel of Cline, which was Ready Player One.

The story follows through the events after the first novel, the High Five move on with their individual lives and start up their own charity businesses.

Wade discovers the first operational ONI (OASIS Neural Interface) headset. However, there are some restrictions, the headset can only be used for 12 hours to avoid death by Synaptic Overload Syndrome. As the plot develops, a new riddle appears. The riddle is about finding Seven Shards to restore the “Siren’s Soul.”

Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian

Hour of the Witch follows the story of Mary Deerfield residing in Boston,1662. She is the second wife of Tomas Deerfield, a powerful man in the community.

But, Tony gets violent when drunk and stabs a three-tined fork into the back of Mary’s hand. Mary decides to divorce her husband and finds a way to save her life.

As a woman like Mary- a woman who harbors hidden desires and finds it difficult to tolerate the brazen hypocrisy of men in the colony, finds herself as the subject of suspicion and rumor. A series of unsettling happenings unravels around her arousing the witch hunt for her among the community.

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray

The Personal Librarian is a story of Belle da Costa Greene, who is hired by J.P Morgan to curate a collection of rare manuscripts, books, and artworks for his newly built Pierpont Morgan Library.

Belle becomes a name in the society and becomes one of the most powerful people in the art and book society, known for her taste and skills in negotiating for critical artworks and books as she helps create a world-class collection.

But Belle has an interesting backstory, she wasn’t born Belle da Costa Greene but Belle Marion Greener. She is the daughter of the first Black graduate of Harvard, Richard Greener.

These are only a few of the entire New York Times Bestseller Fiction Books of 2021 and the year is not even done yet. More books are going to be added to the list, so make sure you check out the list if you’re looking for more books to add to your own reading list.

