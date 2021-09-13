Yoyi’s Cakes and Pastries to launch a new branch in Talisay City

Yoyi’s Cakes and Pastries has a sweet surprise for Cebuanos living in the South.

The family-owned pastry shop from Ormoc will be opening its new branch soon in Talisay City, Cebu.

This well-known pastry shop opened its first branch outside of Ormoc seven years ago, offering affordable yet delicious delicacies and desserts in Fuente Osmeña in Cebu City.

After a wave of requests from their customers and clients from the South, Yoyi’s Cake and Pastries decided to open in Talisay City to offer mouthwatering desserts to a wider range of clientele.

Customers who are living in the South can now conveniently avail themselves of their everyday cakes and pastries. Aside from their must-try desserts, the branch is also preparing to introduce their delightful bread treats.

The branch will also offer Al Fresco dining for their customers. Bikers can also look forward to the branch’s park and dine accessibility, where they can take a rest and enjoy their favorite Yoyi’s treats and relax after a long ride.

Be ready for Yoyi’s Cakes and Pastries Talisay branch’s opening soon, all the goodness you deserve will now be in the South!

The first 50 customers who will purchase P500.00 worth of items will receive free umbrellas, masks, and other supplies on opening day.

Watch out for the opening of Yoyi’s Cakes and Pastries Talisay on September 14, 2021, and follow them on Facebook to stay updated.