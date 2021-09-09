Paolo Contis asks forgiveness to LJ, Summer and Aki

DALAGUETE, Cebu–Paolo Contis has asked for forgiveness from his daughter Summer, step-son Aki and ex-girlfriend LJ Reyes in a statement he posted through his Instagram account on Wednesday evening, September 9, 2021.

Contis has received criticisms and backlash from netizens following Reyes’ interview with Boy Abunda on the breakup issue.

“To Summer, I’m sorry my Ganda. I love and miss you so much. Papa will do his best to be better. I will always be here for you. I promise.

To Aki, I wish I could’ve done things differently and listened to you more. I’m sorry I failed you.

To LJ, I’m very sorry. For everything. Sa lahat lahat,” he wrote.

He also apologized to ex-wife Lian Paz whose name reappeared on social media because of the recent issue.

“I’m sorry sa lahat ng nadamay sa issue na to. I want to apologize to Lian and the kids, na nagulo na naman ang tahimik na buhay dahil sa akin. I’m sorry to my Mom. Please don’t worry about me too much. I’m sorry to my team na hindi na nakakatulog dahil sa akin,” he said.

Contis promised to work on himself and asks everyone to pray for them.

“I will work on making myself a better person and learning from this. But for now, please respect our privacy and pray for us. Ngayon kung hindi pa po kayo pagod, please direct all your hate and bashings at me. No one else deserves it, ako lang. Thank you.”

Reyes and Contis were together for six years and they have one child together, a daughter named Summer.

