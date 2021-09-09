Don Phoenix Team tops Stay at Home 3×3 online chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The RiChessMasters Don Phoenix team ruled the first “Stay at Home Checkmate Covid-19 3-on-3 Online Chess Team Battle” last September 4.

The Don Phoenix team composed of International Master (IM) Joel Pimentel, Dione Miñoza, and Bhell Ortiz accumulated a total of 149 points to emerge the champions in the tournament that featured an arena style format.

They equally divided the P1,500 purse in the tournament, which was organized by the Toledo City Trojans and the Toledo City Chess Club.

Team Cronica 7:14 settled for second with 141 points. The team was manned by Grandmaster (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr., along with Ariel Santander and Mikhail Laoagan.

Rounding off the top three teams was RRK Chess Warriors of Kevin Arquero, Rafael Sim, and Ruel Jayan who combined for a total of 137 points.

The fourth place went to MJR Team 2 of Jan Clifford Labog, Kevin Labog, and Randy John Pablo. Their team scored 122 points.

Team Pawnpocalypse landed at fifth place with 118 points. The team was played by Vince Duane Pascual, Joey Albert Florendo, and Rhenz Rheann Auza.

The sixth to 10th placers were Team Atabs (115), Tondo Warriors (110), Chess Kings of Mindanao (108), Negros Kingsmen (106), and BabinGC8 (104) respectively.

On the other hand, GM Antonio Jr. snatched the best performer for board No. 1 with 78 points while Mark Kevin Labog for board No. 2 with 45 points, and Team Atabs’ Chester Neil Reyes for board No. 3 with 46 points.

/dbs

