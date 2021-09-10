Alcoy reopens beaches to non-residents

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Starting Saturday, September 11, 2021, non-residents in the town of Alcoy in southern Cebu will now be allowed to swim and enjoy and bathe in all its beaches.

Alcoy town Mayor Michael Angelo Sestoso, on September 10, issued Executive Order No. 2021-037, lifting the prohibition on the bathing of non-Alcoyanons in all beaches within the territorial jurisdiction of the municipality.

It can be recalled that Sestoso closed the beaches to non-residents on August 19, or three weeks ago, as he noted that the town was among the top 10 local government units (LGUs) with highest number of COVID-19 cases relative to the population per 10,000 in Cebu Province.

The move to allow non-residents in all its beaches came after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order 41 which allows operation of tourist attractions and activities while the province was placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), provided the strict adherence of protocols were followed.

Sestoso cited Executive Order 20-A issued by Garcia, which was also the basis of the latest EO 41, wherein 50 percent of the maximum capacity of the beachfront area shall be occupied.

It added that food and drinks are not allowed on the beach in addition to the strict adherence of minimum public health standards such as wearing of face masks and maintaining social distance.

The local police, all barangay officials, and the Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (LDRRMO) have been tasked to implement the policy.

Resort owners, on the other hand, are enjoined to ensure compliance to the afore-mentioned provisions apart from their requirements set by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the provincial tourism.

