Mandaue City postpones implementation of Bike Ordinance

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City’s Comprehensive Bike Ordinance will not be implemented next week as planned after the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) saw the need to extensively educate riders about it.

“Dili pa (implement) daghan pa e educate,” said Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM executive director.

Jumao-as said that they would just advise on when the full implementation of the ordinance would be done.

He said right now, they need to keep reminding bikers, who would be traveling in the city, of the rules stated in the ordinance.

Under the ordinance, cyclists must wear helmets, install blinkers, and wear reflectorized vests or light t-shirts/jerseys while biking in the city. Violating any of these will incur a fine of P50.

For offenses such as counterflowing, overloading, no brakes, and not using the bike lanes, the violators will have to pay P100.

Those who cannot pay must provide one-hour community service to the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue.

The Comprehensive Bicycle Ordinance authored by Lumapas was passed by the city council on the third reading last November 11, 2020, and was signed by Mayor Jonas Cortes on December 7, 2020. /rcg

