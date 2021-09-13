Lavandero, Montejo rule Cepca blitz chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Maria Kristine Lavandero and Jasper Norman Montejo ruled the Engr. Archie Garson Birthday Blitz Special online chess tournament of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) last Sunday, September 12.

The 12-year-old Lavandero topped the Group B Cepcans and ladies category while Montejo captured the title in the All-Cepcans and ladies division.

Lavandero, a varsity woodpusher of the University of Cebu (UC) that is trained by no less than International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap finished the Group B Cepcans with 41 points while Reynaldo Flores trailed her closely at second place with 40 points.

The Group B Cepcans featured a standard blitz arena style competition.

Many time weekly online tournament champion Kristina Belano, also 12, rounded off the top three with her 26 point performance. Leo Lofranco settled for fourth place with 19 points.

Filemon Kapuno III scored 18 for fifth place finish and Edwin Cablao settled at sixth place with 17 points.

Meanwhile, the 37-year old Montejo of Catbalogan CIty ruled the nine-round Swiss system blitz competition with 7.5 points.

The former St. Mary’s College Catbalogan varsity chess player bested Rosendo Yamyamin who placed second with 6.5 points. Nicanor Cuizon rounded off the top three with 6.0 points followed by Jimmy Ty Jr. also with 6.0 points.

Cuizon and Ty’s final ranking were based on their total accumulated tie-break points. Reynaldo Flores grabbed the fifth place with 5.5 points and the tournament sponsor Archie Garson landed at sixth place with 5.0 points.

/dbs

