Lapu drive-thru vaccination kicks off

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—At least 91 individuals were inoculated during the opening of the Drive-Thru Vaccination at the Mactan Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy chief of the Local Vaccination Operations Center (LVOC), said that they are targeting to accommodate 15 vehicles per hour in their drive-thru vaccinate site.

The vaccination site will also accommodate the first dose and second dose of the vaccine. It will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Those who will avail of the drive-thru vaccination for the first dose would need to register themselves online and present a valid identification card (ID) that indicates their address in the city.

For the second dose, an individual only needs to present their vaccination card and a valid ID.

“Para komportable sab sila no kay if they want nga ari lang sila mag-second dose, pwede ra gyud kaayo,” he added.

The drive-thru vaccination, Sayson said, would also be beneficial to those who want to avoid personal contact with other vaccinees.

Sayson, however, has observed that some individuals have refused to get vaccinated, especially if the brand that they preferred is not available at the site.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy