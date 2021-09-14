Donated gymnastics equipment is for everyone, says PSC’s Mon Fernandez

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) oversight commissioner for Visayas Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez clarified that the gymnastics equipment they donated to Cebu recently is for everyone to use.

This he said after Darlene dela Pisa, one of Cebu’s renowned gymnastics coaches and the mother of Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Daniela Reggie dela Pisa, said she was worried they might not be able to benefit from the newly donated equipment.

Fernandez and the PSC recently donated to Cebu five shipping containers worth of gymnastics equipment previously used by the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (PSC) in Metro Manila.

The equipment will be used to further enhance the grassroots training program for Cebuano youngsters who want to hone their skills in gymnastics.

Fernandez clarified that everyone, not just those in Cebu but also those from the entire Visayas region, can use the equipment to train, regardless of their gymnastics clubs.

“Para ni sa tanan. Dili sila mabalaka ana. This gymnastics training centers that we put up in DepEd schools are open to any gymnastics groups or clubs. Open ni tanan atleta sa Cebu, for the entire Visayas for that matter. That is my mission as the oversight commissioner for the Visayas nga maunite ang factions sa tanan sports,” said Fernandez, a former Professional Basketball Association (PBA) player who has won four Most Valuable Player awards.

Dela Pisa said she was saddened when she learned that the PSC donated the equipment without her knowledge and only learned about it through news reports.

“We are happy na finally muhatag na support ang PSC to Cebu City Gymnastics but upsetting and surprising that I, coach Darlene Dela Pisa, Asst Coach Allen Miles Castaneda and my team, [were] not involved and not being given equal support,” she said.

“I have been the Cebu City Gymnastics coach for several years bringing pride, medals to Cebu team since 1997. From CIVRAA, Palarong Pambansa, Batang Pinoy to PNG. To top it, Daniela, my daughter’s success, started under my coaching,” she added.

Uninformed

According to Dela Pisa the fact that they were not informed of the donation makes her worry.

“I only found out about the support of PSC in the recent news. And disappointed to say the coaches they have assigned in this initiative are coaches and gymnastics team who have not proven their abilities in the field of gymnastics. My concern is not only for me as a coach but for my many gymnasts who have worked hard to be where they are right now but not included and given support, including those gymnasts who are also from the grassroots program. And yes, I am still one of the coaches for grassroots program,” said Dela Pisa.

However, Fernandez said that Dela Pisa has nothing to worry about since the equipment is for everyone to use.

Fernandez said they decided to put the gymnastics equipment at the Labangon Elementary School since the five containers worth of equipment won’t fit in Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) vice-chairman Lorenzo “Chao” Sy’s facility and the Cebu City Sports Center’s (CCSC) gymnastics facility.

Thus, they decided to install the equipment in Labangon Elementary School and several other DepEd public schools.

Fernandez said that they only partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) in Cebu City in looking for public schools they can install the equipment.

“Ang gymnastics equipment dili masulod didto sa building ni Chao Sy. Gi request sa PSC ipabutang unta didto pero there are five containers of equipment. Na istorya namo ang DepEd and na decide namo sa PSC adto ibutang sa DepEd scools. It’s between PSC and DepEd. I originally requested the equipment from the PSC kay abi nako pag una gamay lang kinahanglanon nga mga apparatus. Gipangitaan namo ug paagi mabutang ni ug saktong mga lugar mao na istorya namo ang DepEd,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said that he would do a sight inspection of the DepEd Schools where the gymnastics equipment are installed once he gets back to Cebu.

