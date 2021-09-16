Super GM So on PCAP tourney: Proud, grateful to have small part in event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Super Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So is very proud of what the Professionals Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) online tournament has achieved despite being formed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SGM So wasn’t able to attend the opening ceremonies yesterday that were held virtually.

Instead, he sent a message to the organizers and participants of the PCAP third conference dubbed as the “San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup”.

“Let me first say how proud I am of the PCAP. I want to congratulate this corageous and innovative group for providing opportunity and development for Filipino chess players,” Super GM So said in his message.

“It’s amazing the way how PCAP has grown in such a short time from the draft day in December to the present, the league has attracted chess lovers around the world. I am really happy for their success, proud they’ve allowed me play a small part to take part of it,” So’s message said.

The second conference of PCAP was named after him. So sponsored the second conference that capped on in July this year.

Also, he reminded players to remain professional and instill sportsmanship throughout the tournament that would feature 21 professional chess teams. Four of them are based in Cebu.

Also, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman, Abraham “Baham” Mitra, lauded the PCAP officials for being the least ‘headaches’ they dealt with.

According to Mitra in his video message, he is proud of what the tournament has achieved in professionally turning the country’s chess scene.

“We at GAB are tasked to mandate, to look after the welfare of our pro athletes and we’re proud to say, chess has been the least of headaches, you’ve continued during the pandemic,” said Mitra, whose agency and him had dealt with numerous controversies in other sports, particularly basketball in the past few years.

“For the first time in the Philipine pro sports history, during the presidency of Duterte, chess turned to profesisonal. We’re grateful to PCAP for responding to our call to professionalize chess. It’s nice to be called pros, but being professionals come with a responsibility. we have to act as professionals,” said Mitra.

Also giving message was PCAP Chairman Michael Angelo Chua, who vowed to continue their role in sports to provide Filipinos an outlet to showcase their talents in chess.

He also said that PCAP would be streaming chess-related content starting this month on their Facebook page regularly.

Aside from the opening ceremonies, PCAP officials also awarded the overall champion, the Iloilo Kisela Knights, along with the runners-up and individual awardees.

