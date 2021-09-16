Mandaue police on full alert amid warning of possible terror attack in SE Asia

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office has remain at full alert status following reports that the country is a possible target of a terror attack in Southeast Asia.

Earlier, the Japanese embassy in Manila issued a warning for possible terror attack in Southeast Asian countries and warned its citizens to always be careful.

The embassy also warned it citizens to avoid “religious facilities and crowds”.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, said they had been under heightened alert following this report.

Villaro also said that they had intensified security of establishments in the city since the “ber” months began to make sure that the minimum health standard were being implemented and to prevent possible crimes since it would be expected that a lot of people would visit the establishments.

Villaro said that they recorded less crimes during “Ber” months last year because there were not so many establishments that were opened at that time because of COVID-19 and most people were at their houses.

Despite this, Villaro said that police personnel would still be more visible in public places in the coming days as part of their security measures.

