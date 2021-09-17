RDC-7 honors Lito Osmeña, Pabling Garcia, and Bobit Avila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Development Council in Central Visayas honored three of its former chairpersons and members who passed away this year.

The council conferred posthumous awards to former Cebu Governors Emilio Mario “Lito” Osmeña and Pablo “Pabling” Garcia as well as columnist, Valeriano “Bobit” Avila, who all died in the past two months.

RDC-7 chairperson, Kenneth Cobonpue, presented the awards to the families of Osmeña, Garcia, and Avila in a virtual turn-over on September 17, 2021, during the council’s third-quarter full council meeting.

Avila served 20 years in the service of the RDC-7 from 1993 to 2013 in different posts such as Private Sector Representative from 1993 to 1997, Infrastructure and Development Committee Chairperson from 1995 to 1998, Development Administration Committee Chairperson from 2004 to 2007, and Special Non-Voting member from 2008 to 2013.

Avila died at age 70 on July 24, 2021.

The wife of Avila, Jessica, accepted the award and said the family appreciated the recognition that was given to her husband.

“Bobit was a dreamer whose vision was a better Cebu. This meritorious award is befitting a man who selflessly devoted much of his time and effort to make Cebu a better place for the generations to come,” she said.

Late Governor Garcia was also awarded the same posthumous award for serving as the chairperson of the RDC-7 from 1995 to 1998 and for serving as a member from 1987 to 2004 and 2007 to 2013.

The father of incumbent Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Pabling was known to champion progress for Cebuanos. He died on August 18, 2021, due to unclear reasons at the age of 95.

The last posthumous award was given to late Governor Osmeña for serving as an RDC-7 chairperson from 1988 to 1992.

Osmeña was known to be the father of “Ceboom” and it was during his term as governor when the provincial government initiated the privatization of public properties which led to the development of the Cebu Business Park and the Cebu IT Park.

He died on July 20, 2021 at the age of 82.

Cobonpue said the legacy of the three individuals would live on with the economic prosperity that Cebu had been experiencing in the past decades.

