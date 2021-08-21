Former Governor Pabling Garcia laid to rest beside his wife on August 21

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Former Cebu Governor Pablo “Pabling” Garcia was laid to rest beside his wife, judge Esperanza “Inday” Fiel Garcia at the Angelicum in Mandaue City on a cloudy Saturday afternoon, August 21, 2021.

Garcia was laid to rest three days after he passed away on Wednesday evening, August 18.

Garcia, 95, was a three-term governor of Cebu Province, serving from 1995 to 2004.

The Holy Mass which was held at the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes in Nivel Hills, Lahug, Cebu City, was presided by Archbishop Jose Palma and was attended by immediate family members only.

These include incumbent Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Third District Representative Pablo John Garcia, Christina Garcia-Frasco, along with her husband, Fifth District Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco.

CDN Digital in a recent Facebook post, withheld the exact venue of the funeral service as requested by the family of the late governor.

Other relatives, friends, and Cebuanos were given the chance to join the service virtually via a live stream of the Cebu Provincial Government’s Facebook page.

“This live feed is for the rest of relatives, friends, and Cebuanos whose lives he touched and who want to attend and witness the service but cannot do so because of quarantine restrictions,” read the Facebook live caption.

Netizens, through their comments on social media, extended their condolences to the bereaved family of the late governor.

