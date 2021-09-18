Magsayo, Tepora end alarming rift via video call

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The alarming rift between reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) international featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and former WBA interim world featherweight king Jhack “El Kapitan” Tepora – two of the country’s most feared featherweights – has ended on a positive note.

This after Magsayo, in a Facebook post, said that he has forgiven Tepora who lashed at him on the latter’s YouTube channel early this month.

Tepora called out Magsayo for a boxing match to determine who among them is the best featherweight fighter in the country.

Tepora also accused Magsayo of being unapproachable after gaining popularity in the United States.

The Cebuano Tepora got to the point of reaching out to Brendan Gibbons, the son of MP Promotions top honcho Sean Gibbons to promote a boxing match between him and Magsayo.

However, both boxers have already settled their differences after they were able to talk via video call in which Tepora reportedly apologized to Magsayo.

“Apology accepted Jhack El Kapitan Tepora lahat naman tayo nagkakamali, nagagawa lang yan para sa mga pamilya natin. Pare pareho lang tayo nagsisikap para sa pamilya magtulungan na lang para umasenso tayo. Subscribe natin ang Youtube nya guys para suporta sa kanya. 🇵🇭 #pinoytayo ,” said Magsayo on his Facebook post on September 17.

Magsayo the pride of Tagbilaran, Bohol, caught the boxing world’s attention following his sensational 10th round knockout of Mexican Julio Ceja in the undercard of Pacquiao-Ugas world title clash last August 21, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The knockout victory pushed Magsayo’s unbeaten record to 23 wins with 16 knockouts.

The victory also earned Magsayo a world title shot versus WBC world featherweight king Gary Russell Jr., of the United States.

Tepora (23-1,17KOs) on the other hand, has been out of the boxing spotlight since December 2019 following a painful knockout loss to unheralded Colombian Oscar Escandon in a non-title bout held in Ontario, USA.

Tepora admitted that he is trying to make a comeback and currently trains at his brother, Jing-Jing Tepora’s boxing gym in Liloa town, northern Cebu.

He is expected to make his long-awaited return in December this year. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Tepora calls out Magsayo ‘to know who is the best PH featherweight fighter’

Magsayo eyes KO win but also ready to go the full grind

Tepora out to reclaim lost glory

Mexican slugger vows to send Magsayo to sleep

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy