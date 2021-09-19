An artist uses own skin as a canvas for his work of art

GINATILAN, CEBU — The painting process takes time, patience, and effort.

With determination and passion, 21-year-old Jay Dela Cruz, from Antipolo, Rizal, uses his body as a canvas for his Van Gogh’s The Starry Night-inspired painting.

Body painter and makeup transformation artist told CDN Digital that this piece took him 9 hours to make, including preparation, painting process, and makeup.

He uses cosmetics and water-based painting materials for his body paints.

“Pero po sa paggawa po ng mga ganitong body art or makeup transformation, oil based po talaga ang ginagamit, it’s just that wala po akong ganung klaseng material dahil medyo may kamahalan po yung mga ganong material,” Dela Cruz said.

(However, when making body art or makeup transformation, oil-based (paints) are used, it’s just that I don’t have that material because it is quite expensive.)

Dela Cruz manages to find ways on devising ways in completing his work.

He started as a makeup artist, then discovered his skills and talent for makeup transformation and body paint last July 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.

Here are some of the masterpieces he shared with CDN Digital.

RELATED STORIES

Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in New York City

Siloys and their tattoo stories #NationalTattooDay