Casimero clears up issues with Donaire

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An apologetic and mellow speaking John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero faced his rival Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. for the first time to talk about the issues surrounding their rivalry.

Casimero faced Donaire Jr. in a now-viral YouTube video from Powcast Sports Podcast and Pinoy Boxing Prodigy last Tuesday, September 21, 2021, to talk about the issues surrounding their rivalry.

Casimero clarified that he hasn’t seen either signed a contract from his promoter to make their world title unification bout happen.

In the video, Casimero reiterated that he is willing to undergo regular and random drug testing with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) from training camp to fight day, which Donaire said was included in the fight contract.

Although their clash in the ring won’t happen anytime soon after the WBC ordered Donaire to make his first mandatory title defense for his WBC world bantamweight title versus another Filipino, the interim world champion Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo, both camps are trying to reach an agreement for a possible fight in the future.

ISSUES WITH PROMOTER

According to Casimero (31-4, 21KOs), the reigning WBO world bantamweight champion, he didn’t receive any contract from Donaire’s camp.

He insisted that if he received any contract, he would’ve signed it right away.

“Gusto ko i-send niya sa akin yung contract para kami na lang mag usap at yun, pirmahan natin kung anong makikita natin sa kontrata,” said Casimero in the interview.

Donaire (41-6, 27KOs) said that they already sent the fight contract last August, which includes a separate contract that Casimero has to sign to agree that he is willing to undergo regular random drug testing.

“Kahit araw-araw yung testing, basta siya din araw-araw din i testing,” said Casimero.

Casimero also revealed that he has issues with his promoter and manager, Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions, that he also wants to settle.

“Lahat nung kontrata ko minsan, di ko pa nakikita eh. I send na lang niya yung kontrata, babasahin ko sa attorney ko mismo para basahin namin. Yung issue inaayos namin, parang nagkaintindihan, kaya ngayon, kung may kontrata man na ibinigay ni donaire, di ko pa nakikita, di pa tumawag si Sean kung matutuloy ang laban. Sabi ni sir sean, dalawa yung pwede kong makalaban, si donaire o si Inoue sa December.”

APOLOGETIC

Far from his aggressive stance in previous videos on social media where he talked trash to Donaire that forced the latter to withdraw from their supposedly August 14 bout, Casimero was apologetic during the show.

“Pwede naman tayo mag sorry, para matuloy yung laban na gusto ng fans, gusto din namin matupad mga pangarap namin na maging undisputed world champion. Sana magkalaban kami, tapusin na natin yung issue na yan, focus na natin ang laban natin,” said Casimero.

“Sumikat lang ako sa angas, lahat na kayo nag aangas na ngayon. Tapusin na natin to. Pasensya na sa asawa mo sa mga nagawa namin para matuloy na yung laban natin, so let’s go.”

Donaire, on the other hand, accepted Casimero’s apology. All he wants now is for Casimero to solve his issues with Gibbons.

