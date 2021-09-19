Donaire pushes Casimero to sign contract for world unification title bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The four-division world champion and reigning WBC world bantamweight champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire is pushing his bitter rival, the WBO world bantamweight champion John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero, to sign the contract to make their world unification title bout happen.

In a series of Facebook posts, Donaire Jr. (41-6, 27 KOs) accused Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) of “running away” from him, avoiding signing the contract his team furnished to push their world title unification showdown that supposedly happened last August 14.

“Just got a call from Richard Schaefer and he said Quadro Alas It’s my boy is running away now after all Casimero said on August 14 and scared to sign the contract against me. Looks like all the promoters are done with the antics,” stated on the 38-year-old Donaire’s Facebook post.

In an interview with CDN Digital through his Facebook page, Donaire Jr. said that his team sent the fight contract over to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) after the 32-year-old Casimero defended his title versus Guillermo Rigondeaux on August 14 in Carson City, California.

He wanted to revive the fight after Casimero called him out and his wife Rachel several times. However, he didn’t get any response from Casimero to formally make their fight happen.

Instead, Casimero falsely announced that he is fighting unbeaten Japanese world champion Naoya Inoue who Bob Arum of Top Rank Promotions has denied already.

“Casimero, on August 14 and 23, Casimero kept calling me out. On the 24th he even called out my wife to fight. I stated one hundred percent true that he keeps calling me out saying Donaire you’re next but never contacted my promoter,” Donaire Jr. told CDN.

“So my team sent the contract over with VADA. Of course, he wants to make sure I can’t just cancel the contract because of trashtalk which I agreed to,” said Donaire.

“He talked about the contract on his vlog. After he got the contract, then (it was) he was in quarantine. Then (it) is was fake news of him fight Inoue December 11,” said Donaire.

Casimero denied that he received the contract that Donaire’s team sent to him in his Facebook post.

“Champ Nonito Donaire Jr. wala akong Natanggap na papil or cont(r)act però sabi mo meron na. Tara Laban tayo nasaan na ang contrata. Let’s Go! Share nyo guys kasi hindi nakaabot sa amin ang Contrata baka naharang na naman,” stated in Casimero’s Facebook post.

(Champ Nonito Donaire Jr., I did not receive any papers or contract but you said there is already. So let’s go, let’s fight, where is the contract. Let’s Go! You share this guys because the contract did not reach me. perhaps, it was blocked again.)

It didn’t take long for Donaire Jr. to reply to Casimero’s Facebook post in Bisaya. He questioned Casimero why the latter’s promoter Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions, hasn’t forwarded the fight contract to him.

“Wala kay kopya sa kontrata pero saba kaayo ka sa imong mga live bahin sa akong mga demanda pero wa nimo gi apil og saba-saba imoha?”, Donaire said.

(You don’t have a copy of the contract and yet you are very loud in your live broadcast about the demands but you did not include your your loudness?)

“Nisulti pa ka sa imong vlog nga ngano mupirma ka para magkafight ta? Naay ko(p)ya imong amo sa kontrata, si Sean Gibbons, pero dili na niya e mail nimo diha sa Ormoc. E-unblock kaha na imong “Viva Team” sa Messenger nimo do? Ubay-ubay na baya ka gipang football. Diba?,” Donaire stated on his reply.

(You talked in your vlog about why you will sign so that we can have a fight? Your boss has a copy of the contract, Sean Gibbons, but he won’t email it to you in Ormoc. Why don’t you unblock your “Viva Team” in Messenger, pal? You have already fired several people there. Right?)

In August, Donaire Jr. decided not to push through with his scheduled bout with Casimero after the latter made disrespectful remarks against him and his wife. After Casimero defeated Rigondeaux on August 14, he called out Donaire Jr. and Inoue, stating they were next on his list.

Even Inoue tweeted that Donaire and Casimero should be decided and pushed if it happens in December.

“Donaire and Casimero should be officially decided and realized if they are to be done in December. However, it is a pity that the unification of the four groups is far away. Otherwise, you can fight one by one,” tweeted Inoue on his official Twitter page.

