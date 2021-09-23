Danao puts cap on walk-ins for COVID jabs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Danao City on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, announced that they will be temporarily putting a limit on the number of walk-ins for their COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Starting Wednesday, the city government will be capping the maximum of walk-ins up to 50 per day only as they start inoculating several constituents for the second dose of their vaccine.

“Kay daghan man ang scheduled for second dose karong adlawa hangtud sa Biyernes, gi-limitahan lang sa 50 walk-ins matag adlaw ang dawaton sa Resbakuna Danao team sa vaccination site,” portions of the city’s advisory read.

The city government, on the other hand, assured that rollout for the 1st dose will continue. They also urged their constituents not to miss their scheduled dates for their second dose.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in Danao City is held at the city’s Civic Center.

As of September 22, the city has already administered a total of 13,315 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Danao City is a third-class component city of Cebu province, and is located approximately 48 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/bmjo

