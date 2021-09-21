CCLEX is 83.4% complete

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is 83.4 percent complete as of August 31, 2021, said the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC).

CCLEC also recently announced that there are just 2 more meters left before closing the gap at the main bridge deck. It said, though, that it will take a few more weeks to close the remaining gap because of the time needed for the re-stressing of some cables. This is needed to adjust the deck elevation of each tower before the closing segment can be cast.

Yet preparations are already underway for the lowering of the form travelers. These form travelers, which weigh 500 tons in each tower, were used to construct the main bridge’s pier table and deck.

The project completed the installation of all 56 stay cables that hold the main bridge deck on September 11, 2021, when the last and longest stay cable at 219 meters long was secured.

Also, all 434 NU (Nebraska University) girders for the entire project have already been installed. With this, the mobile launching gantry used to install the girders have been demobilized.

At the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) side, the on-ramp and off-ramp sections of CCLEX, the construction of its substructures was completes. Ongoing works are now on the installation of precast planks and the concreting of the deck slab.

Also finished is the 200-meter pedestrian footbridge beside the CSCR with all six prefabricated steel walkways already installed.

The footbridge will start near the U-turn slot of the South Road Properties’ welcome tower and will connect to the on-ramp sidewalk of CCLEX.

At the Cebu viaduct, the construction of the deck slab is ongoing. The Cordova viaduct, on the other hand, is now structurally complete with its substructure already done. Installation of handrails is underway.

At the causeway, embankment works continue to progress with the placing of 20 vent pipes, which equalize the flow of seawater along the Cordova Channel.

Also structurally complete are the four low-level bridges along the causeway, which will provide fishermen continued access to their fishing grounds.

Works are ongoing for the toll plaza and the CCLEX Operations and Maintenance Center.

CCLEX, which will be the third link to Mactan Island from Cordova town to mainland Cebu through Cebu City’s South Road Properties, has a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour (kph) and a navigational clearance or height of 51 meters to allow large sea vessels to pass underneath the bridge.

