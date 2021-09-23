Wedding coordinator apologizes, promises to refund newlywed couple he scammed

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The wedding coordinator who was accused of scamming a newlywed couple from Minglanilla town in southern Cebu has reportedly asked for forgiveness and promised to refund the amount that he scammed from the couple.

This was disclosed to CDN Digital by the bride, Cherry Pie Purisima, just hours after the coordinator (name withheld) tried to take his own life in his rented apartment in Consolacion town on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Purisima said she was able to talk to the coordinator through a phone call and that the latter has asked for forgiveness and promised to give them a refund.

“Mo-refund man kuno siya pero dili lang gyud kuno siya dali-dalion. Wa sad ko kabalo basin mangita ba siya’g kwarta,” said Purisima, adding that the coordinator kept on crying during their talk.

When asked about his justification, Purisima said the coordinator said he ran out of time and was short on money to book the reception.

Purisima said she even told the suspect that he could have contacted them and informed them of the situation so that they can also inform their guests.

“Ingon ko dapat bisag nilakaw ka, imo lang unta ming gitawagan bahala’g di naka mobalik at least aware mi ba, nga di mi makaadto gikan simbahan, naa lang unta mi makaon diri [sa balay] bahala’g simple ra at least di na moadto’g layo among mga guests,” Purisima told the coordinator.

She added that had the coordinator told them ahead of the situation, they could have had a small preparation at their house.

Despite what happened, the coordinator, per Purisima, thanked her for agreeing to an amicable settlement.

Purisima said that they would be having a settlement and meet each other as soon as the coordinator has fully recovered.

The bride stressed that she already contacted the unpaid suppliers and assured them of full payment once she receives the money from the supplier.

The couple earlier said that they are willing to settle their problems with the coordinator, who allegedly ran off with their money. They said they only wanted to know the truth about the incident and hoped that their money would be returned even in installments.

Purisima however, said that she and her husband were keeping their options open on whether to report the incident to the police and have it blottered. /rcg

