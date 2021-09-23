Pageant World

Five Cebuana transgender women vie for Miss Int’l Queen PH

GINATILAN, CEBU — Cebu will have five representatives for this year’s Miss International Queen Philippines. 

The five are Maria Hard, Shane Lee Ahn, Roxam Delos Santos, Stephie Venice Cabahug, and Fuschia Ann Ravena. 

Maria Hard, 22, BS Education student, will represent Cebu City. 

Transgender women including Maria Hard will compete in the MIss Int'l Queen Philippines pageant.

Maria Hard, Photo from Pageanthology 101

Shane Lee Ahn, Audience Development Specialist, who advocates proper social behavior of each member of LGBTQ+, will represent Inayawan, Cebu City.

Transgender women including Shane Lee Ahn will compete in the MIss Int'l Queen Philippines pageant.

Shane Lee Ahn, Photo from Pageanthology 101

Proud transpinay parent, Roxam Delos Santos also joined the finalist to represent Suba, Cebu City.

Transgender women including Roxam Delos Santos will compete in the MIss Int'l Queen Philippines pageant.

Roxam Delos Santos, Photo from Pageanthology 101

Public speaker and trans advocate volunteer, member of Models Association of Cebu, Stephie Venice Cabahug will also represent Cebu City. 

Transgender women including Stephie Venice Cabahug will compete in the MIss Int'l Queen Philippines pageant.

Stephie Venice Cabahug, Photo from Pageanthology 101

The pageant’s official Facebook page unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 23, the final 26 candidates for the competition. 

In the video posted by MIQPH, the pageant was supposed to have only 25 final candidates, but the final ranking in the screening was tied so one more aspirant would be joining the final list of contenders. 

Luckily, Fuschia Ann Ravena, from Cebu City was announced to complete the MIQPH 2021 official candidates. 

Transgender women including Fuschia Ann Ravena will compete in the MIss Int'l Queen Philippines pageant.

Fuschia Ann Ravena, Photo from Pageanthology 101

The winner goes on to represent the country in Miss International Queen, a Thailand-based pageant and dubbed as the world’s biggest beauty pageant for transgender women. 

Two Pinay transgenders made it so far for the Miss International Queen— Kevin Balot (2012) and Trixie Martistela (2015).

