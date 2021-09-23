Five Cebuana transgender women vie for Miss Int’l Queen PH

GINATILAN, CEBU — Cebu will have five representatives for this year’s Miss International Queen Philippines.

The five are Maria Hard, Shane Lee Ahn, Roxam Delos Santos, Stephie Venice Cabahug, and Fuschia Ann Ravena.

Maria Hard, 22, BS Education student, will represent Cebu City.

Shane Lee Ahn, Audience Development Specialist, who advocates proper social behavior of each member of LGBTQ+, will represent Inayawan, Cebu City.

Proud transpinay parent, Roxam Delos Santos also joined the finalist to represent Suba, Cebu City.

Public speaker and trans advocate volunteer, member of Models Association of Cebu, Stephie Venice Cabahug will also represent Cebu City.

The pageant’s official Facebook page unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 23, the final 26 candidates for the competition.

In the video posted by MIQPH, the pageant was supposed to have only 25 final candidates, but the final ranking in the screening was tied so one more aspirant would be joining the final list of contenders.

Luckily, Fuschia Ann Ravena, from Cebu City was announced to complete the MIQPH 2021 official candidates.

The winner goes on to represent the country in Miss International Queen, a Thailand-based pageant and dubbed as the world’s biggest beauty pageant for transgender women.

Two Pinay transgenders made it so far for the Miss International Queen— Kevin Balot (2012) and Trixie Martistela (2015).

